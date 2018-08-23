Thompson went 4-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored for Low-A Hickory on Wednesday.

Thompson is surging for the Crawdads, batting .471 (16-for-34) with three home runs, 11 RBI and nine runs scored over the last eight games. The 20-year-old center fielder is known more for his speed (28 steals), but has cleared the fence eight times in 2018, adding a bit of power projection to his scouting report. The 2017 first-round pick has exceeded expectations with a .295 batting average, but warning signs abound. Thompson has a 26.6 K% with an unsustainable BABIP of .389.