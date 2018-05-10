Rangers' Bubba Thompson: Makes Sally League debut
Thompson went 2-for-5 with two RBI in his first game for Low-A Hickory of the South Atlantic League.
The Rangers' first-round pick in 2017, Thompson spent the first five weeks of the season in extended spring training recovering from a minor knee injury, per Mark Parker of the Hickory Record. The soon-to-be 20-year-old's hit tool is the biggest question mark, but the Rangers were confident enough to place Thompson in the Sally League instead of holding him back for short-season Spokane in the Northwest League later this summer.
