Thompson is not in Sunday's lineup against the Guardians.
Thompson, who is hitting .292 with 21 strikeouts, four walks and nine steals in 22 games this month, has started three of the last five games for Texas. Kole Calhoun is starting at designated hitter while Adolis Garcia mans right field.
