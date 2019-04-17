Thompson suffered a fractured left hamate bone and will miss approximately four weeks, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Thompson was off to a slow start with High-A Down East before suffering the injury, which will require surgery to repair, hitting just .150/.209/.200 with a pair of doubles and a pair of stolen bases through 12 games. The 20-year-old prospect is still a couple of years away from the majors, so the rebuilding Rangers figure to handle him with care during his recovery.

