Rangers' C.D. Pelham: Earns accolades in minors
In Baseball America's survey of minor-league managers, Pelham was named the top reliever in the High-A Carolina League and identified as having the top fastball in the Double-A Texas League, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Pelham, 23, opened the year at High-A Down East, for whom he converted all 11 save opportunities and struck out 34 over 27.1 innings. The left-hander with the big fastball was promoted to Double-A Frisco, a level where opposing hitters a more discerning. He's allowed 13 runs (12 earned) over 14 innings with 15 strikeouts and 12 walks.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...