Rangers' C.D. Pelham: Earns accolades in minors

In Baseball America's survey of minor-league managers, Pelham was named the top reliever in the High-A Carolina League and identified as having the top fastball in the Double-A Texas League, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Pelham, 23, opened the year at High-A Down East, for whom he converted all 11 save opportunities and struck out 34 over 27.1 innings. The left-hander with the big fastball was promoted to Double-A Frisco, a level where opposing hitters a more discerning. He's allowed 13 runs (12 earned) over 14 innings with 15 strikeouts and 12 walks.