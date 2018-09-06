Rangers' C.D. Pelham: Makes MLB debut

Pelham allowed a run on four hits in two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Angels.

Pelham's major-league debut was memorable in a bad way. He allowed four of the five batters faced to reach base and escaped significant damage thanks to a double play. The 23-year-old has a high-velocity fastball that dazzled hitters at High-A Down East (1.95 ERA), but hasn't had the same impact against batters in Double-A (6.16 ERA) or the majors.