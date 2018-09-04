Rangers' C.D. Pelham: Set for first career callup

Pelham will be called up from Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, the Rangers' official site reports.

It will be a rapid rise for the 23-year-old reliever, who's pitched just 19 innings above High-A. He has an ugly 6.16 ERA in those 19 innings, though he recorded an excellent 1.95 ERA in 27.2 innings for High-A Down East earlier in the season. Pelham's 6-foot-6 frame and fastball which touches 99 mph suggest that he could be a future high-leverage reliever, though he hasn't yet proven that he can get advanced hitters out.