Scarborough has not allowed a run while striking out 15 and surrendering three hits and two walks over nine total innings in his first two starts for High-A Hub City.

A 20-year-old 6-foot-5 righty whom the Rangers selected in the sixth round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Scarborough has been one of the breakout pitching prospects of the year, particularly in the lower levels. Dating back to June 29, Scarborough has a 0.62 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 54:8 K:BB in 43.1 innings across Single-A and High-A. He primarily leans on his plus mid-90s fastball and dastardly sweeper while occasionally mixing in his changeup. After logging a 17 percent walk rate in 10.1 innings last year, Scarborough has a 6.4 percent walk rate across 84 innings this season.