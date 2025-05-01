The Rangers recalled Boushley from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Boushley had been optioned to Round Rock on Monday, but he's eligible to rejoin the Rangers just three days later after the team placed catcher Kyle Higashioka (intercostal) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The Rangers are likely to deploy Boushley in long relief after the right-hander allowed five runs on six hits and two walks over 7.2 innings across his prior three appearances with the big club this season.