Boushley signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Friday.

Boushley has struggled in the minors over the past couple of seasons, turning in a 5.17 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 270 total innings between the Brewers' and Twins' Triple-A affiliates since 2023. Nonetheless, he'll join the Rangers organization to help fill out the rotation at Triple-A Round Rock, though he likely won't be much of a factor for the big-league squad.