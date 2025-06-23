The Rangers optioned Boushley to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

After giving up five earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while tossing four innings and 72 pitches in relief in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Pirates, Boushley wasn't going to be available for at least the next couple of days, so the Rangers opted to move him off the active roster in exchange for a fresh arm. Texas called up right-hander Dane Dunning from Triple-A to replace Boushley.