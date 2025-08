The Rangers optioned Boushley to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Boushley will head back to the minors to make room on Texas' pitching staff for new acquisition Merrill Kelly. Boushley gave up three runs in 5.1 innings during his most recent stint in the big leagues, giving him a 5.05 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP through 35.2 innings on the season.