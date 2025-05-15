Boushley was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Boushley has split the season almost exactly evenly between the majors and Round Rock. He threw 2.1 shutout innings Wednesday and has allowed only one earned run across his last 8.1 frames. Cole Winn was called up in the corresponding move.
