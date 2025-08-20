Boushley will start for the Rangers in Wednesday's game versus the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Boushley has made five starts at Triple-A Round Rock this season and often pitches multiple innings in his relief outings with the Rangers. However, he will be taking the hill on one day of rest and last covered more than one inning in an appearance 10 days ago, so the Texas bullpen will be heavily involved Wednesday. Boushley shouldn't be expected to work deep enough into the start to qualify for a win.