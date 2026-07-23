Rangers' Cam Cauley: Hits first big-league homer

Cauley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit-by-pitch in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.

Cauley took Anthony Kay deep in the second inning to get the Rangers on the board. This was Cauley's first major-league homer, coming in his 15th game, and it also accounted for his first RBI. He's batting .273 with an .853 OPS and eight runs scored, and he's added two doubles and a triple over 38 plate appearances. For now, Cauley appears to be firmly locked into a short-side platoon role, sharing center field with Evan Carter.