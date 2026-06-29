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Rangers' Cameron Cauley: Added to big-league roster

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rangers selected Cauley's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Cauley receives his first big-league promotion after slashing .262/.363/.407 with eight home runs, 29 stolen bases and a 45:73 BB:K over 74 games with Round Rock. The 23-year-old is starting at second base and batting seventh Monday in Cleveland in his major-league debut. Texas has struggled for production at the keystone this season, so Cauley could get a chance to settle in there if the club prefers to keep Ezequiel Duran in a super utility role.

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