The Rangers have selected Cauley with the 73rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The shortstop from Barbers Hill High School in Mt. Belvieu, Texas stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 170 pounds. Scouts have lauded Cauley's athleticism and speculate he can play around the infield or even in center field. At the plate, the Texas Tech commit boasts an above-average hit tool but will hit for little power.