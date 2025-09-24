Cauley slashed .276/.333/.530 with nine home runs, seven steals and a 23.9 percent strikeout rate in his final 44 games for Double-A Frisco.

Cauley finished the season in style, going 4-for-4 with a walk-off home run in the final game of the season Sept. 14 against Northwest Arkansas. Long known as a fantastic athlete and versatile up-the-middle defender, Cauley's strikeout issues have held him back in prior years. He struck out 29.2 percent of the time as a 21-year-old at High-A last year and 31.6 percent of the time in the lower levels in 2023, so the fact he logged his best strikeout rate as a pro (24.7 percent) in his first season at Double-A is an encouraging sign. Cauley split time between shortstop (45 starts), center field (42 starts) and second base (25 starts) this season and should get added to the 40-man roster this winter to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.