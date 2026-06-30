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Rangers' Cameron Cauley: Scores twice in debut

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cauley went 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Cauley slotted in at second base and hit seventh in his major-league debut. The 23-year-old showcased his speed with a triple in the seventh inning for his first big-league hit, eventually coming around to score before crossing the plate again in the ninth frame after reaching on a walk. Cauley could see extended opportunities at the keystone ahead of Nicky Lopez, allowing Ezequiel Duran to continue operating in a super-utility role.

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