Rangers' Cameron Cauley: Scores twice in debut

Cauley went 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Cauley slotted in at second base and hit seventh in his major-league debut. The 23-year-old showcased his speed with a triple in the seventh inning for his first big-league hit, eventually coming around to score before crossing the plate again in the ninth frame after reaching on a walk. Cauley could see extended opportunities at the keystone ahead of Nicky Lopez, allowing Ezequiel Duran to continue operating in a super-utility role.