Cauley will play for the Surprise Saguaros this year in the Arizona Fall League.

Cauley, a 20-year-old shortstop known for his defense and athleticism, stole 36 bases while hitting 12 home runs in 100 games across Single-A and High-A. With two potential 70- or 80-grade tools in his glove and his speed, Cauley figures to turn heads at times during AFL play. The further development of his hit tool (31.9 percent strikeout rate this year) will be critical in order for him to avoid being either a bench infielder or a bottom-of-the-order hitter on a second-division team.