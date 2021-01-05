Chester was sent from Tampa to Texas on Tuesday as the player to be named later in a December deal which sent Nate Lowe to the Rangers in exchange for prospects.

Chester's addition is unlikely to significantly affect the verdict on the deal, as he isn't a particularly highly-touted prospect. The 25-year-old has yet to advance past Double-A, and his .257/.310/.358 line split between that level and High-A in 2019 hardly suggests stardom is coming. He's primarily a center fielder, which does reduce the pressure on his bat, and his 22 steals do hint at some fantasy upside, but it would be a surprise to see him play a major role for his new team any time soon.