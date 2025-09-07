The Rangers selected Edwards' contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Edwards inked a minor-league deal with the Rangers on July 22, and after posting a 5.31 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) at Round Rock, he'll join the active roster. The 34-year-old started the season in the Angels' organization and logged a 1.54 ERA in 11.2 innings with their Triple-A affiliate before electing free agency in May.