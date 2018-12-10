Rangers' Carlos Asuaje: Claimed off waivers by Texas
Asuaje was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Asuaje has appeared in 175 games over the last three seasons with the Padres, hitting .240/.312/.329. Those numbers are acceptable enough for a utility infielder but hardly make him a fantasy asset, and the fact that he doesn't play shortstop may make it harder for him to win a bench spot in Texas.
