Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Adds jogging to rehab regimen

Gomez (ankle) has recently began jogging and could start running in the upcoming days, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Gomez said that his sprained right ankle is still feeling sore, but he'll attempt to tape it up and run and see how the ankle responds to the increased activity. Manager Jeff Banister suggested that it's an "outside shot" that Gomez will regain enough mobility to play center field again before the end of the season, so the veteran could end up being relegated to a bench role once he's ready to return to action.