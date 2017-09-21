Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Back in lineup Thursday

Gomez (ankle) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against Seattle, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gomez hasn't started a game since Saturday, Sept. 9, when he rolled his ankle running out of the batter's box and subsequently missed almost two weeks recovering from the injury. He was able to come into Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter and appears to be nearing full health heading into this weekend. For Thursday's affair, Gomez will patrol center field and bat sixth in the order.