Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Back in lineup Thursday
Gomez (ankle) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against Seattle, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Gomez hasn't started a game since Saturday, Sept. 9, when he rolled his ankle running out of the batter's box and subsequently missed almost two weeks recovering from the injury. He was able to come into Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter and appears to be nearing full health heading into this weekend. For Thursday's affair, Gomez will patrol center field and bat sixth in the order.
More News
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Doubles in pinch-hitting appearance•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Adds jogging to rehab regimen•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Resumes batting practice•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Sits out with ankle sprain•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Out indefinitely with high-ankle sprain•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Removed with right ankle injury•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...