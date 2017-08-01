Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Contributes solo blast
Gomez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Mariners.
Gomez's second-inning long ball was only his fourth extra-base hit since the All-Star break, which has lessened the impact of his .269 average over that span. With 14 home runs on the season, however, Gomez's power production hasn't been a major concern; instead, his decline as a base stealer has provided more anguish for fantasy owners. He was caught stealing Monday and now owns an unremarkable 8-for-13 success rate on the bases this season. He's on pace to finish with fewer than 15 steals in a season for the first time since 2009.
