Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Doubles in pinch-hitting appearance
Gomez (ankle) entered Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Mariners in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter, doubling in his lone at-bat.
Gomez hadn't played in more than a week due to a sprained right ankle, but after taking batting practice without issue earlier in the day, he was able to convince manager Jeff Banister to hand him a plate appearance Tuesday. The decision certainly paid dividends, as Gomez provided a leadoff hit that eventually led to the go-ahead run when he was lifted for a pinch runner. It appears the ankle injury still may be significant enough to keep Gomez out of the lineup for a few more days, however, as manager Jeff Banister told the Associated Press that he wants the veteran to do more defensive drills and baserunning before returning to the outfield. Deploying Gomez at designated hitter as a means of getting his bat in the lineup isn't a viable option for the Rangers at this time, with Adrian Beltre handling that role while a hamstring injury continues to prevent the third baseman from playing the field.
