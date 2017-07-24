Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Hits tie-breaking homer Sunday

Gomez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rays.

Gomez's eighth-inning blast was one of three long balls on the day for the Rangers, and capped the team's comeback from a three-run deficit. It ended an 11-game home-run drought for Gomez, who had stumbled to a 6-for-34 (.176 average) mark at the plate over that span.

