Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Hitting in leadoff spot Monday

Gomez will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and lead off Monday against the Marlins.

Manager Jeff Banister is just reconfiguring the lineup to have a right-handed hitter at the top of the order to counter Marlins lefty starter Adam Conley, so it's expected that Gomez will resume his usual duties in the No. 7 or 8 spot in future matchups against right-handers. In any event, Gomez could still make for a nice value play in DFS contests thanks to the prominent lineup spot, as well as the matchup against a pitcher who sports a 6.75 ERA on the season.