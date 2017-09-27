Rangers' Carlos Gomez: May be done for remainder of 2017
Gomez is dealing with an ankle injury and may not return during the 2017 season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Gomez recently returned from an ankle injury, but this news suggests that he's not back in full health. With the playoffs approaching, the Rangers are poised to be on the outside looking in, giving them little reason to push Gomez back onto the field. If he does end up sitting out for the rest of the season, look for Delino DeShields to patrol center field.
