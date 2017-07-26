Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Gomez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.

Gomez will take a seat for the first time during the second half of the season after starting the past 12 games in center field. In his place, Drew Robinson takes over the outfield spot while batting ninth in the order.

