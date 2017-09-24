Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Not starting Sunday
Gomez is out of the lineup Sunday against the A's, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Gomez will head to the bench and give way to Delino DeShields in center field. Heading into Sunday, Gomez had started three consecutive games after battling an ankle injury. Over said games he went 4-for-10 (.400) and drove in two runs.
