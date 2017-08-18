Play

Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Out again Friday

Gomez (shoulder) is out of the lineup Friday against the White Sox.

For the fifth consecutive game, Gomez is being withheld from the lineup. However, despite his continued absence, there's yet to be any indication that he'll require time on the DL. Delino DeShields will get the nod to start in center field with Gomez out.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast