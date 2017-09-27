Play

Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Out of lineup Wednesday

Gomez is not in the lineup against the Astros on Wednesday.

Gomez will retreat to the bench after starting the past two days in center field while Delino DeShields takes his place. Since the start of September, Gomez is slashing .333/.385/.622 with two home runs and seven RBI in 14 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast