Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Out of lineup Wednesday
Gomez is not in the lineup against the Astros on Wednesday.
Gomez will retreat to the bench after starting the past two days in center field while Delino DeShields takes his place. Since the start of September, Gomez is slashing .333/.385/.622 with two home runs and seven RBI in 14 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Plates two in return to lineup•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Doubles in pinch-hitting appearance•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Adds jogging to rehab regimen•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Resumes batting practice•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...