Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Plates two in return to lineup

Gomez went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI during Thursday's win over Seattle.

Gomez doubled in a pinch-hit appearance Tuesday, so it was encouraging to see him have another strong outing in his first full game back since missing time with an ankle injury. The outfielder has been limited to just 101 games this season, but he's still provided a fantasy punch when healthy with 17 homers, 51 RBI, 13 stolen bases, 51 runs and a .256/.342/.468 slash line. Gomez has the potential to finish the season strong, too.