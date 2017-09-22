Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Plates two in return to lineup
Gomez went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI during Thursday's win over Seattle.
Gomez doubled in a pinch-hit appearance Tuesday, so it was encouraging to see him have another strong outing in his first full game back since missing time with an ankle injury. The outfielder has been limited to just 101 games this season, but he's still provided a fantasy punch when healthy with 17 homers, 51 RBI, 13 stolen bases, 51 runs and a .256/.342/.468 slash line. Gomez has the potential to finish the season strong, too.
More News
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Doubles in pinch-hitting appearance•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Adds jogging to rehab regimen•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Resumes batting practice•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Sits out with ankle sprain•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Out indefinitely with high-ankle sprain•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...