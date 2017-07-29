Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Plates two runs Friday

Gomez went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.

Gomez's fifth-inning two-run single gives him a pair of RBI in back-to-back contests, but he's still struggled on the whole in the second half, slashing just .233/.320/.349. There doesn't seem to be any immediate pressure for Gomez to perform well in order to maintain his starting role in center field, though he could shuffle out of the lineup on a more frequent basis in the final two months of the season as the Rangers become further removed from playoff contention.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast