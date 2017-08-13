Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Plunked twice in win

Gomez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Astros, but reached base twice on hit by pitches and scored once on the evening.

Gomez's tendency to crowd the plate has regularly resulted in him getting drilled by opposing pitchers throughout his career, but he seems to be taking it to the extreme over the past few weeks. Since July 26, Gomez has been hit eight times in just 15 games, which has helped him run up a .436 on-base percentage during that time. The 31-year-old has thus far avoided any major injuries due to his approach at the plate, so fantasy owners should continue to benefit from the added run-scoring and stolen-base opportunities the plunkings regularly afford him.