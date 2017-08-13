Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Plunked twice in win
Gomez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Astros, but reached base twice on hit by pitches and scored once on the evening.
Gomez's tendency to crowd the plate has regularly resulted in him getting drilled by opposing pitchers throughout his career, but he seems to be taking it to the extreme over the past few weeks. Since July 26, Gomez has been hit eight times in just 15 games, which has helped him run up a .436 on-base percentage during that time. The 31-year-old has thus far avoided any major injuries due to his approach at the plate, so fantasy owners should continue to benefit from the added run-scoring and stolen-base opportunities the plunkings regularly afford him.
More News
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Riding pine Saturday•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Provides home run in final inning•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Contributes solo blast•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Plates two runs Friday•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Hitting in leadoff spot Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...