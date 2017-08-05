Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Provides home run in final inning
Gomez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Twins.
Gomez waited until the bitter end to extend his hitting streak to eight games, taking Twins hurler Bartolo Colon deep with two outs in the ninth inning while the outcome was well in hand. Since Gomez produced multiple hits in only one of those eight contests, he's not exactly blistering at the plate, but fantasy owners will take what they can get from the 31-year-old in the batting-average department. A career-worst 30.8 percent strikeout rate has limited him to a .254 mark for the season.
