Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Recovering from cyst on shoulder
Gomez has been dealing with a cyst on his right shoulder that has left him in some pain, but he's optimistic that he'll be available to play Thursday against the White Sox, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers had previously characterized the issue that has kept Gomez unavailable the past three games as an illness, but it's now apparent he's dealing with something a little more serious than a cold or a case of the flu. Gomez said the cyst has been bothering him since Sunday's game against the Astros, when it got infected and expanded due to the humidity in Arlington. He's been taking antibiotics and seems to have made some progress, leaving the Rangers optimistic that Gomez will be able to steer clear of the disabled list. Delino DeShields and Drew Robinson have both picked up starts in center field while Gomez has been sidelined.
