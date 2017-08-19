Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Remains out Saturday
Gomez (shoulder) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.
He will miss his sixth straight game with a cyst on his right shoulder, and at this point, the Rangers may be wishing they had just put Gomez on the DL right away so as not waste a roster spot this week. Delino DeShields will start in center field and lead off.
