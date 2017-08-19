Play

Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Remains out Saturday

Gomez (shoulder) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.

He will miss his sixth straight game with a cyst on his right shoulder, and at this point, the Rangers may be wishing they had just put Gomez on the DL right away so as not waste a roster spot this week. Delino DeShields will start in center field and lead off.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast