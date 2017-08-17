Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Remains out Thursday
Gomez (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.
Gomez has missed the last three games while dealing with a cyst on his right shoulder, and while was hoping to return to action for Thursday's series opener, it appears the issue is still bothering him enough to keep him on the bench another day. It still seems likely that he'll be able to avoid the disabled list, though that may change if he isn't back in action over the weekend. Drew Robinson and Delino DeShields have both started in center field while Gomez has been sidelined, with Robinson getting the nod Thursday.
