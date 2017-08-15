Play

Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Remains out Tuesday

Gomez (illness) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Gomez will remain on the bench for a second straight game as he continues to battle an illness. Delino DeShields is starting in center field and leading off in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast