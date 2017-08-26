Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Returns from DL, starting in center field

Gomez (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and is starting in center field Saturday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Gomez is back in the Rangers' lineup, batting fifth, after a brief 10-day stay on the DL due to a shoulder cyst. The 31-year-old, who is slashing .251/.339/.455 with 15 homers and 11 stolen bases in 86 games this season, will face Sean Manaea in his return to the lineup. Phil Gosselin was sent back to the minors in a corresponding move.