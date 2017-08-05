Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Riding pine Saturday

Gomez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.

Gomez hit a solo homer in Friday's loss, which extended his hitting streak to eight games. He has finally started to run a bit again lately, which is a welcome sight for fantasy owners, as Gomez went nearly a month (from late June to late July) without a successful stolen-base attempt. Expect Gomez back for the series finale.

