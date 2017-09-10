Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Sits out with ankle sprain

Gomez (ankle) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

As expected, Gomez will not be able to participate in Sunday's game after suffering a high-ankle sprain during Saturday's loss. The speedy center fielder was sporting a walking boot and crutches after the game and may require multiple days of rest to allow his ankle ample time to heal. Delino DeShields Jr. will draw the start in center field with Ryan Rua taking over in left.