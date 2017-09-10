Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Sits out with ankle sprain
Gomez (ankle) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
As expected, Gomez will not be able to participate in Sunday's game after suffering a high-ankle sprain during Saturday's loss. The speedy center fielder was sporting a walking boot and crutches after the game and may require multiple days of rest to allow his ankle ample time to heal. Delino DeShields Jr. will draw the start in center field with Ryan Rua taking over in left.
More News
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Out indefinitely with high-ankle sprain•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Removed with right ankle injury•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Produces two hits in doubleheader•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Leads team with three hits Monday•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Homers in second straight contest•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...