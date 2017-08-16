Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Still feeling ill Wednesday

Gomez (illness) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.

Gomez has gone unused the past two games while battling an illness, and he apparently still hasn't quite recovered from the issue, as he'll cede center-field duties to Delino DeShields once again. Manager Jeff Banister had previously hoped that Gomez would be available off the bench Tuesday, suggesting the Rangers aren't fearing that a trip to the disabled list will be necessary for the veteran.