Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Takes seat Monday
Gomez is out of the lineup Monday against the Tigers.
There's nothing to suggest Gomez is receiving anything more than a maintenance day Monday after logging starts in 14 of the Rangers' past 15 contests. With the veteran taking a seat, Drew Robinson will pick up a start in center field in the series opener.
More News
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...