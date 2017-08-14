Play

Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Takes seat Monday

Gomez is out of the lineup Monday against the Tigers.

There's nothing to suggest Gomez is receiving anything more than a maintenance day Monday after logging starts in 14 of the Rangers' past 15 contests. With the veteran taking a seat, Drew Robinson will pick up a start in center field in the series opener.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast