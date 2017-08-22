Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Targeting Saturday return

Gomez (shoulder) is slated to swing a bat Tuesday for the first time since going on the disabled list and is targeting a Saturday activation, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

As the Rangers backdated Gomez's placement on the disabled list, Saturday is his first eligible day to return. Despite already missing 37 games, Gomez's 15 home runs this season is his best mark since he hit 23 with the Brewers in 2014.