Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Targeting Saturday return
Gomez (shoulder) is slated to swing a bat Tuesday for the first time since going on the disabled list and is targeting a Saturday activation, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
As the Rangers backdated Gomez's placement on the disabled list, Saturday is his first eligible day to return. Despite already missing 37 games, Gomez's 15 home runs this season is his best mark since he hit 23 with the Brewers in 2014.
More News
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....