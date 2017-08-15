Play

Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Under the weather

Manager Jeff Banister said Gomez is not in the lineup Monday against the Tigers because he is "a little under the weather," Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

While it was originally thought to be a normal day off for Gomez, who had started 14 of the Rangers' past 15 contests, it appears the 31-year-old is dealing with a slight illness. It doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, but Banister wanted to give him a day to get better. Drew Robinson is starting for him in center field for the series opener, batting ninth.

