Perez was outrighted from the Rangers' 40-man roster Friday and is expected to elect free agency instead of accepting the assignment.

Perez spent a majority of the 2018 campaign with Texas after being designated for assignment by Atlanta in late April. In total, he played in 28 games, slashing just .143/.178/.214 with three RBI in 75 plate appearances. The 28-year-old will likely be on the look for a new home this winter.